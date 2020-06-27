5702 Hillside Avenue

Amenities

IMMEDIATE POSSESSION!! Lease Includes landscaping and lawn care. A nicely updated All Brick Ranch with refinished Hardwood Floors and a picturesque lake view. Recent interior paint, remodeled main bath, new vinyl thermal windows. Good floor plan and room sizes with nice closets. Large Living Room, 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths. Eat-in Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range. Washer & Dryer in Laundry closet. Storage Closet. Large covered Patio. 1 car Garage with Opener . Two year old Gas Furnace & Central Air. Immediate possession. Lease term 12 months or longer ....