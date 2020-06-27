All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

5702 Hillside Avenue

5702 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5702 Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE POSSESSION!! Lease Includes landscaping and lawn care. A nicely updated All Brick Ranch with refinished Hardwood Floors and a picturesque lake view. Recent interior paint, remodeled main bath, new vinyl thermal windows. Good floor plan and room sizes with nice closets. Large Living Room, 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths. Eat-in Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range. Washer & Dryer in Laundry closet. Storage Closet. Large covered Patio. 1 car Garage with Opener . Two year old Gas Furnace & Central Air. Immediate possession. Lease term 12 months or longer ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
5702 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 5702 Hillside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5702 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Hillside Avenue offers parking.
Does 5702 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 Hillside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 5702 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5702 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Hillside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
