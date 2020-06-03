All apartments in Indianapolis
5702 Castle Hill Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5702 Castle Hill Dr

5702 Castle Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5702 Castle Hill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Floorplan Features:

Beds: 1
Bath: 1.0
Sq. Footage: 732

Additional Pricing & Information

All lease terms under 12 months require a short-term premium.

Reservation Fee: $200
Application Fee: $60 - single applicant; $90 - applicant & spouse
Security Deposit (Refundable): $200
Detached Garage Monthly Fee: $85
Carport Monthly Fee: $45
Pet Fee (Non-Refundable): $300 - 1st pet; Additional $150 - 2nd pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet

Apartment Features
Fireplaces
9-foot ceilings
Vaulted or trey ceilings in living rooms
Judges panels in dining rooms
Large capacity washers and dryers
White Whirlpool kitchen appliances
Mirrored backsplashes in kitchens
Kitchen pantries
Raised panel white cabinetry
Hardwood or ceramic tile entries
Cultured marble vanities with recessed lighting
Oversized soaking tubs
Sunrooms with built-in corner desks
Wiring for high-speed Internet access
Oversized patios with French doors
Patio storage rooms with pegboards
Wooded views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have any available units?
5702 Castle Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have?
Some of 5702 Castle Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Castle Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Castle Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Castle Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Castle Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Castle Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 Castle Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5702 Castle Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5702 Castle Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Castle Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
