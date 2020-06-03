5702 Castle Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage internet access

Floorplan Features:



Beds: 1

Bath: 1.0

Sq. Footage: 732



Additional Pricing & Information



All lease terms under 12 months require a short-term premium.



Reservation Fee: $200

Application Fee: $60 - single applicant; $90 - applicant & spouse

Security Deposit (Refundable): $200

Detached Garage Monthly Fee: $85

Carport Monthly Fee: $45

Pet Fee (Non-Refundable): $300 - 1st pet; Additional $150 - 2nd pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet



Apartment Features

Fireplaces

9-foot ceilings

Vaulted or trey ceilings in living rooms

Judges panels in dining rooms

Large capacity washers and dryers

White Whirlpool kitchen appliances

Mirrored backsplashes in kitchens

Kitchen pantries

Raised panel white cabinetry

Hardwood or ceramic tile entries

Cultured marble vanities with recessed lighting

Oversized soaking tubs

Sunrooms with built-in corner desks

Wiring for high-speed Internet access

Oversized patios with French doors

Patio storage rooms with pegboards

Wooded views