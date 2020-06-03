5702 Castle Hill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Castleton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Floorplan Features:
Beds: 1 Bath: 1.0 Sq. Footage: 732
Additional Pricing & Information
All lease terms under 12 months require a short-term premium.
Reservation Fee: $200 Application Fee: $60 - single applicant; $90 - applicant & spouse Security Deposit (Refundable): $200 Detached Garage Monthly Fee: $85 Carport Monthly Fee: $45 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable): $300 - 1st pet; Additional $150 - 2nd pet Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet
Apartment Features Fireplaces 9-foot ceilings Vaulted or trey ceilings in living rooms Judges panels in dining rooms Large capacity washers and dryers White Whirlpool kitchen appliances Mirrored backsplashes in kitchens Kitchen pantries Raised panel white cabinetry Hardwood or ceramic tile entries Cultured marble vanities with recessed lighting Oversized soaking tubs Sunrooms with built-in corner desks Wiring for high-speed Internet access Oversized patios with French doors Patio storage rooms with pegboards Wooded views
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5702 Castle Hill Dr have any available units?
5702 Castle Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.