Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:25 PM

5701 West Henry Street

5701 West Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5701 West Henry Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is spacious! It has an open floor concept eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, the bathroom has a long sink top for all of your necessities, and the home overall has an ample amount of closet space!! It comes with a detached garage, and a fenced in backyard!. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 West Henry Street have any available units?
5701 West Henry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5701 West Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5701 West Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 West Henry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 West Henry Street is pet friendly.
Does 5701 West Henry Street offer parking?
Yes, 5701 West Henry Street offers parking.
Does 5701 West Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 West Henry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 West Henry Street have a pool?
No, 5701 West Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5701 West Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 5701 West Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 West Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 West Henry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 West Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 West Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
