5701 West Henry Street

This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is spacious! It has an open floor concept eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, the bathroom has a long sink top for all of your necessities, and the home overall has an ample amount of closet space!! It comes with a detached garage, and a fenced in backyard!. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



