Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
57 N. Sherman Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

57 N. Sherman Dr.

57 North Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

57 North Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

CENTER EAST: E Washington St & S Sherman Dr
Duplex has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area and kitchen. Other Features Include: Covered Front Porch, Basement, Laundry Hook Ups

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD
CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 18 Month Lease Required. ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY

UTILITY INFORMATION: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3792292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 N. Sherman Dr. have any available units?
57 N. Sherman Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 N. Sherman Dr. have?
Some of 57 N. Sherman Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 N. Sherman Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
57 N. Sherman Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 N. Sherman Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 N. Sherman Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 57 N. Sherman Dr. offer parking?
No, 57 N. Sherman Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 57 N. Sherman Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 N. Sherman Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 N. Sherman Dr. have a pool?
No, 57 N. Sherman Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 57 N. Sherman Dr. have accessible units?
No, 57 N. Sherman Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 57 N. Sherman Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 N. Sherman Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
