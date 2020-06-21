57 N. Sherman Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



CENTER EAST: E Washington St & S Sherman Dr

Duplex has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area and kitchen. Other Features Include: Covered Front Porch, Basement, Laundry Hook Ups



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD

CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 18 Month Lease Required. ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY



UTILITY INFORMATION: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE3792292)