All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5661 Grassy Bank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5661 Grassy Bank Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5661 Grassy Bank Drive

5661 Grassy Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5661 Grassy Bank Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive have any available units?
5661 Grassy Bank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5661 Grassy Bank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Grassy Bank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Grassy Bank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive offer parking?
No, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive have a pool?
No, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive have accessible units?
No, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5661 Grassy Bank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5661 Grassy Bank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College