All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5654 Sweet River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5654 Sweet River Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 5:53 PM

5654 Sweet River Drive

5654 Sweet River Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5654 Sweet River Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,152 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 Sweet River Drive have any available units?
5654 Sweet River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5654 Sweet River Drive have?
Some of 5654 Sweet River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5654 Sweet River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5654 Sweet River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 Sweet River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5654 Sweet River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5654 Sweet River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5654 Sweet River Drive offers parking.
Does 5654 Sweet River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5654 Sweet River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 Sweet River Drive have a pool?
No, 5654 Sweet River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5654 Sweet River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5654 Sweet River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 Sweet River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5654 Sweet River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College