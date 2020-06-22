Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 565 West 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
565 West 28th Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
565 West 28th Street
565 West 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
565 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom with a loft area. single family home. call 317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 565 West 28th Street have any available units?
565 West 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 565 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
565 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 565 West 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 565 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 565 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 565 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 West 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 565 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 565 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 565 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 565 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 West 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 West 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College