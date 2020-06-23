All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5644 Dollar Forge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5644 Dollar Forge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5644 Dollar Forge Drive

5644 Dollar Forge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5644 Dollar Forge Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,220 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive have any available units?
5644 Dollar Forge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive have?
Some of 5644 Dollar Forge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Dollar Forge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Dollar Forge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Dollar Forge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 Dollar Forge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5644 Dollar Forge Drive offers parking.
Does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Dollar Forge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive have a pool?
No, 5644 Dollar Forge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5644 Dollar Forge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Dollar Forge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5644 Dollar Forge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College