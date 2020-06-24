All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

5637 E 42nd St.

5637 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5637 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

Beautiful home ready for move in -

(RLNE3916876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 E 42nd St. have any available units?
5637 E 42nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5637 E 42nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
5637 E 42nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 E 42nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. offer parking?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have a pool?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have accessible units?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
