Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5637 E 42nd St.
5637 East 42nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5637 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home ready for move in -
(RLNE3916876)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have any available units?
5637 E 42nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5637 E 42nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
5637 E 42nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 E 42nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. offer parking?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have a pool?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have accessible units?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 E 42nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 E 42nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
