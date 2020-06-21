All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5635 Liberty Creek Drive East
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:07 AM

5635 Liberty Creek Drive East

5635 Liberty Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5635 Liberty Creek Drive East, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East have any available units?
5635 Liberty Creek Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Liberty Creek Drive East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East does offer parking.
Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East has a pool.
Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East have accessible units?
No, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Liberty Creek Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College