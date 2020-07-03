5629 Hyacinth Way

Amenities

EAGLE CREEK NORTH | WEST SIDE - PIKE TOWNSHIP



3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE | LARGE GATED YARD, Community Clubhouse and Pool!



Fantastic family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage in a highly desirable west-side neighborhood. This completely updated home in Eagle Creek North features a functional, open-concept layout that offers great flow between the kitchen and great room areas. This home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and has fresh neutral paint throughout so you can customize with your own décor! The living area offers plenty of room for residents and your family will appreciate the open-concept kitchen with a stand-up bar and convenient outdoor deck access for entertaining. Full kitchen appliances featuring a refrigerator, oven, hood, stove, and dishwasher are included with the home. The great room and entry offer cathedral ceilings with a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light throughout the home. The fireplace will offer warmth and ambiance for the cold winter evenings. The master bedroom also features cathedral ceilings with a ceiling fan and also features a spacious a walk-in closet with custom shelving. Like-new wood-like light flooring throughout.



Well-located home on a quiet street with a massive gated grassy yard and deck in the home's backyard with more outdoor space for entertaining. Excellent location in this prestigious west-side neighborhood features easy access to the 65 Freeway, groceries, schools, entertainment and more. The home is just across the street from Cross Creek Center and Walgreen's in Eagle Creek North Subdivision with a community clubhouse and pool. This is a place you will want to call home! This rental will not last long in this neighborhood- please call today to schedule a showing. Rent is $1,240/month and an 18-month or 24-month term is preferred. Please call for details. Thank you!