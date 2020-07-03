All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

5629 Hyacinth Way

5629 Hyacinth Way · No Longer Available
Location

5629 Hyacinth Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
EAGLE CREEK NORTH | WEST SIDE - PIKE TOWNSHIP

3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE | LARGE GATED YARD, Community Clubhouse and Pool!

Fantastic family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage in a highly desirable west-side neighborhood. This completely updated home in Eagle Creek North features a functional, open-concept layout that offers great flow between the kitchen and great room areas. This home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and has fresh neutral paint throughout so you can customize with your own décor! The living area offers plenty of room for residents and your family will appreciate the open-concept kitchen with a stand-up bar and convenient outdoor deck access for entertaining. Full kitchen appliances featuring a refrigerator, oven, hood, stove, and dishwasher are included with the home. The great room and entry offer cathedral ceilings with a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light throughout the home. The fireplace will offer warmth and ambiance for the cold winter evenings. The master bedroom also features cathedral ceilings with a ceiling fan and also features a spacious a walk-in closet with custom shelving. Like-new wood-like light flooring throughout.

Well-located home on a quiet street with a massive gated grassy yard and deck in the home's backyard with more outdoor space for entertaining. Excellent location in this prestigious west-side neighborhood features easy access to the 65 Freeway, groceries, schools, entertainment and more. The home is just across the street from Cross Creek Center and Walgreen's in Eagle Creek North Subdivision with a community clubhouse and pool. This is a place you will want to call home! This rental will not last long in this neighborhood- please call today to schedule a showing. Rent is $1,240/month and an 18-month or 24-month term is preferred. Please call for details. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Hyacinth Way have any available units?
5629 Hyacinth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Hyacinth Way have?
Some of 5629 Hyacinth Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Hyacinth Way currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Hyacinth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Hyacinth Way pet-friendly?
No, 5629 Hyacinth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5629 Hyacinth Way offer parking?
Yes, 5629 Hyacinth Way offers parking.
Does 5629 Hyacinth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Hyacinth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Hyacinth Way have a pool?
Yes, 5629 Hyacinth Way has a pool.
Does 5629 Hyacinth Way have accessible units?
No, 5629 Hyacinth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Hyacinth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 Hyacinth Way has units with dishwashers.

