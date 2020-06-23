5624 South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Edgewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTHEAST//PERRY TOWNSHIP 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage This home sits on a large corner lot in the desired Perry Township. All carpet in living rooms and bedrooms with a large back porch and storage shed. Call today for a showing!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have any available units?
5624 S Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.