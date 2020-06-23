All apartments in Indianapolis
5624 S Keystone Ave

5624 South Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5624 South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
SOUTHEAST//PERRY TOWNSHIP
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage
This home sits on a large corner lot in the desired Perry Township. All carpet in living rooms and bedrooms with a large back porch and storage shed. Call today for a showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have any available units?
5624 S Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5624 S Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5624 S Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 S Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5624 S Keystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5624 S Keystone Ave offers parking.
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 S Keystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 5624 S Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 5624 S Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 S Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 S Keystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 S Keystone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

