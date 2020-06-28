All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

5614 Alcott Lane

5614 Alcott Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Alcott Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,460 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5123740)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Alcott Lane have any available units?
5614 Alcott Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 Alcott Lane have?
Some of 5614 Alcott Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Alcott Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Alcott Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Alcott Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Alcott Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Alcott Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Alcott Lane offers parking.
Does 5614 Alcott Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Alcott Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Alcott Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Alcott Lane has a pool.
Does 5614 Alcott Lane have accessible units?
No, 5614 Alcott Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Alcott Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Alcott Lane has units with dishwashers.
