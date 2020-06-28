5606 Ensenada Avenue

Amenities

Bright living space greets you when you enter this 3 bed 1.5 bath. Flows into kitchen, naturally well lit eat in dining area. Kitchen features electric stainless steel appliances, and vinyl flooring, Separate living space with view of front yard. Master includes half bath. Plenty of storage. Fenced in yard. Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.