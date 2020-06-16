5604 Hill Rise Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace microwave

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: Southeastern Ave & S Franklin Rd

Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com