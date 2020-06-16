All apartments in Indianapolis
5604 Hill Rise Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

5604 Hill Rise Dr

5604 Hill Rise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Hill Rise Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: Southeastern Ave & S Franklin Rd
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Hill Rise Dr have any available units?
5604 Hill Rise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Hill Rise Dr have?
Some of 5604 Hill Rise Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Hill Rise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Hill Rise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Hill Rise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 Hill Rise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5604 Hill Rise Dr offer parking?
No, 5604 Hill Rise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Hill Rise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Hill Rise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Hill Rise Dr have a pool?
No, 5604 Hill Rise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Hill Rise Dr have accessible units?
No, 5604 Hill Rise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Hill Rise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Hill Rise Dr has units with dishwashers.
