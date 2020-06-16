5604 Hill Rise Dr

Amenities
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: Southeastern Ave & S Franklin Rd
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.
PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com