Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:40 PM

5565 Rambling Drive

5565 Rambling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5565 Rambling Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Franklin Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 Rambling Drive have any available units?
5565 Rambling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5565 Rambling Drive have?
Some of 5565 Rambling Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 Rambling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5565 Rambling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 Rambling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5565 Rambling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5565 Rambling Drive offer parking?
No, 5565 Rambling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5565 Rambling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5565 Rambling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 Rambling Drive have a pool?
No, 5565 Rambling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5565 Rambling Drive have accessible units?
No, 5565 Rambling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 Rambling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5565 Rambling Drive has units with dishwashers.

How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
