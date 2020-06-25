All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:05 AM

5560 Linda Lane

5560 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5560 Linda Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,380 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Linda Lane have any available units?
5560 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 Linda Lane have?
Some of 5560 Linda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5560 Linda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5560 Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5560 Linda Lane offers parking.
Does 5560 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 5560 Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 5560 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 Linda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
