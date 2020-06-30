5556 Culver St

5556 Culver Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
EAST SIDE 4 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Brick ranch in Devington area. Recently updated with newer lighting and plumbing fixtures, hardwood flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds. Fenced yard. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
