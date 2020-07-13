All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
5549 Honey Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5549 Honey Creek Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

5549 Honey Creek Court

5549 Honey Creek Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5549 Honey Creek Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5549 Honey Creek Court Indianapolis IN · Avail. now

$1,236

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,260 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5641026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5549 Honey Creek Court have any available units?
5549 Honey Creek Court has a unit available for $1,236 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5549 Honey Creek Court have?
Some of 5549 Honey Creek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5549 Honey Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Honey Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Honey Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 5549 Honey Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5549 Honey Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 5549 Honey Creek Court offers parking.
Does 5549 Honey Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 Honey Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Honey Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 5549 Honey Creek Court has a pool.
Does 5549 Honey Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 5549 Honey Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Honey Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5549 Honey Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College