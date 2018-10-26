All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 11 2020

5533 Sleet Drive

5533 Sleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Sleet Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious tri-level home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The bedrooms are a nice size with large closets, there is updated lighting throughout the home, ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom, the lower level has a decorative accent fireplace. It has a 2 car attached garage, with a huge 2 level deck, the backyard is large and fenced in. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Sleet Drive have any available units?
5533 Sleet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 Sleet Drive have?
Some of 5533 Sleet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Sleet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Sleet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Sleet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Sleet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Sleet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5533 Sleet Drive offers parking.
Does 5533 Sleet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Sleet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Sleet Drive have a pool?
No, 5533 Sleet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Sleet Drive have accessible units?
No, 5533 Sleet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Sleet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Sleet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
