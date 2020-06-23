All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5531 Orth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5531 Orth Court
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

5531 Orth Court

5531 Orth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5531 Orth Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,395 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 15 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lea

(RLNE5143915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Orth Court have any available units?
5531 Orth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Orth Court have?
Some of 5531 Orth Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Orth Court currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Orth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Orth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 Orth Court is pet friendly.
Does 5531 Orth Court offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Orth Court offers parking.
Does 5531 Orth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Orth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Orth Court have a pool?
No, 5531 Orth Court does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Orth Court have accessible units?
No, 5531 Orth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Orth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 Orth Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College