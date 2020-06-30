All apartments in Indianapolis
552 Lynn St

Location

552 Lynn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Belmont & W Michigan St

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Eat in kitchen, front porch, washer/dryer hook up, shed, fenced in yard

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric includes baseboard heat

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

