552 Lynn St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Belmont & W Michigan St
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Eat in kitchen, front porch, washer/dryer hook up, shed, fenced in yard
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: All Electric includes baseboard heat
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.