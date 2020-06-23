All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:10 PM

5511 Laurel Hall Drive

5511 Laurel Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Laurel Hall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is a 3/2 with a large front yard and large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This home has the perfect mixture of sun and shade. The living room features a decorative brick fireplace accent with a beautiful mantle, the Master Bedroom has it's own bath!!! The rooms are spacious!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive have any available units?
5511 Laurel Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5511 Laurel Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Laurel Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Laurel Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Laurel Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Laurel Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
