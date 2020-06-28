All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 551 North Oakland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
551 North Oakland Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:29 PM

551 North Oakland Avenue

551 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

551 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is super clean and move-in ready. Lots of updates and a modern feel will make you enjoy home sweet home in this cozy rental. You are close to everything important and will love the location. Don't miss this great deal on a super clean home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
551 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 North Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 551 North Oakland Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
551 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 551 North Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 551 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 551 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 551 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 551 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 551 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 551 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 551 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College