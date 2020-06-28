551 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is super clean and move-in ready. Lots of updates and a modern feel will make you enjoy home sweet home in this cozy rental. You are close to everything important and will love the location. Don't miss this great deal on a super clean home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
