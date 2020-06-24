All apartments in Indianapolis
5508 Straw Hat Drive

5508 Straw Hat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5508 Straw Hat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute ranch in Franklin Township, three bedrooms, and a bonus rec-room, one full bath, separate laundry room, eat-in kitchen. Two back doors exit into huge fully fenced back yard. Home is all electric. Garage used for storage only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have any available units?
5508 Straw Hat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have?
Some of 5508 Straw Hat Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Straw Hat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Straw Hat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Straw Hat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5508 Straw Hat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Straw Hat Drive offers parking.
Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Straw Hat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have a pool?
No, 5508 Straw Hat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have accessible units?
No, 5508 Straw Hat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Straw Hat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
