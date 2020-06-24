5508 Straw Hat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237 I65-South Emerson
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Cute ranch in Franklin Township, three bedrooms, and a bonus rec-room, one full bath, separate laundry room, eat-in kitchen. Two back doors exit into huge fully fenced back yard. Home is all electric. Garage used for storage only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5508 Straw Hat Drive have any available units?
