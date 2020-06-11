All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5507 Orth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5507 Orth Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 12:14 AM

5507 Orth Court

5507 Orth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5507 Orth Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Orth Court have any available units?
5507 Orth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5507 Orth Court have?
Some of 5507 Orth Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Orth Court currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Orth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Orth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5507 Orth Court is pet friendly.
Does 5507 Orth Court offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Orth Court offers parking.
Does 5507 Orth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Orth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Orth Court have a pool?
No, 5507 Orth Court does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Orth Court have accessible units?
No, 5507 Orth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Orth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 Orth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College