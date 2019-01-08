Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5505 Woodside Drive.
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5505 Woodside Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 13
5505 Woodside Drive
5505 Woodside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5505 Woodside Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/414969e0a0 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5505 Woodside Drive have any available units?
5505 Woodside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5505 Woodside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Woodside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Woodside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5505 Woodside Drive offer parking?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Woodside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Woodside Drive have a pool?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Woodside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Woodside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Woodside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Woodside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
