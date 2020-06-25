All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5505 CLOSSER CT
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5505 CLOSSER CT

5505 Closser Court · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Closser Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Decatur Twp - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom ranch with 1.5 baths and AC in Decatur Township. Stove provided.

(RLNE3596391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 CLOSSER CT have any available units?
5505 CLOSSER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 CLOSSER CT have?
Some of 5505 CLOSSER CT's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 CLOSSER CT currently offering any rent specials?
5505 CLOSSER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 CLOSSER CT pet-friendly?
No, 5505 CLOSSER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5505 CLOSSER CT offer parking?
Yes, 5505 CLOSSER CT offers parking.
Does 5505 CLOSSER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 CLOSSER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 CLOSSER CT have a pool?
No, 5505 CLOSSER CT does not have a pool.
Does 5505 CLOSSER CT have accessible units?
No, 5505 CLOSSER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 CLOSSER CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 CLOSSER CT does not have units with dishwashers.
