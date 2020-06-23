All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5462 Padre Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5462 Padre Lane

5462 Padre Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5462 Padre Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Franklin Twp 3 BR ranch - 3 BR home in Arlington Acres off of Thompson Road in Franklin Twp
1 bath, 1 story, 912 sf, 1 car attached garage, eat in kitchen, electric heat, AC

(RLNE2738869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5462 Padre Lane have any available units?
5462 Padre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5462 Padre Lane have?
Some of 5462 Padre Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5462 Padre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5462 Padre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5462 Padre Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5462 Padre Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5462 Padre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5462 Padre Lane offers parking.
Does 5462 Padre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5462 Padre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5462 Padre Lane have a pool?
No, 5462 Padre Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5462 Padre Lane have accessible units?
No, 5462 Padre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5462 Padre Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5462 Padre Lane has units with dishwashers.
