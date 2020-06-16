All apartments in Indianapolis
545 East Westfield Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:52 PM

545 East Westfield Boulevard

545 East Westfield Boulevard · (317) 519-3542
Location

545 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fire pit
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
Charming brick home with covered front porch. Inside, the property boast hardwood flooring in living room, dining, and bedroom. Bay window in living room brings in lots of natural light. Full basement with built in bar and washer/dryer hookup. Relax in the shared backyard next to the firepit or in a cozy lounge chair. Absolutely perfect Broad Ripple location just steps away from all the village has to offer. Directly across the street you'll find the Broad Ripple Canal and Canal Towpath. Lawn care, water/sewer, and trash are all included. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 East Westfield Boulevard have any available units?
545 East Westfield Boulevard has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 East Westfield Boulevard have?
Some of 545 East Westfield Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 East Westfield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
545 East Westfield Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 East Westfield Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 545 East Westfield Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 545 East Westfield Boulevard offer parking?
No, 545 East Westfield Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 545 East Westfield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 East Westfield Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 East Westfield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 545 East Westfield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 545 East Westfield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 545 East Westfield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 545 East Westfield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 East Westfield Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
