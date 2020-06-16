545 East Westfield Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit

Charming brick home with covered front porch. Inside, the property boast hardwood flooring in living room, dining, and bedroom. Bay window in living room brings in lots of natural light. Full basement with built in bar and washer/dryer hookup. Relax in the shared backyard next to the firepit or in a cozy lounge chair. Absolutely perfect Broad Ripple location just steps away from all the village has to offer. Directly across the street you'll find the Broad Ripple Canal and Canal Towpath. Lawn care, water/sewer, and trash are all included. Available July 1st.