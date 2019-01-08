All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5446 Dollar Forge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5446 Dollar Forge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5446 Dollar Forge Court

5446 Dollar Forge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5446 Dollar Forge Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 Dollar Forge Court have any available units?
5446 Dollar Forge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5446 Dollar Forge Court have?
Some of 5446 Dollar Forge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 Dollar Forge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5446 Dollar Forge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 Dollar Forge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5446 Dollar Forge Court is pet friendly.
Does 5446 Dollar Forge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5446 Dollar Forge Court offers parking.
Does 5446 Dollar Forge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5446 Dollar Forge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 Dollar Forge Court have a pool?
No, 5446 Dollar Forge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5446 Dollar Forge Court have accessible units?
No, 5446 Dollar Forge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 Dollar Forge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5446 Dollar Forge Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College