5445 Lake Boggs Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Ranch style, cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has near by highway access, shopping markets, schools, and parks. Newer renovations, naturally well lit, spacious kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace accent, master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Walk-in closet, low maintenance yard. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.