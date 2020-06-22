All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5445 Lake Boggs Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5445 Lake Boggs Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5445 Lake Boggs Street

5445 Lake Boggs Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5445 Lake Boggs Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Ranch style, cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has near by highway access, shopping markets, schools, and parks. Newer renovations, naturally well lit, spacious kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace accent, master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Walk-in closet, low maintenance yard. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 Lake Boggs Street have any available units?
5445 Lake Boggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5445 Lake Boggs Street have?
Some of 5445 Lake Boggs Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5445 Lake Boggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
5445 Lake Boggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 Lake Boggs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5445 Lake Boggs Street is pet friendly.
Does 5445 Lake Boggs Street offer parking?
No, 5445 Lake Boggs Street does not offer parking.
Does 5445 Lake Boggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5445 Lake Boggs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 Lake Boggs Street have a pool?
No, 5445 Lake Boggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 5445 Lake Boggs Street have accessible units?
No, 5445 Lake Boggs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 Lake Boggs Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5445 Lake Boggs Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College