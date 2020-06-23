All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5440 N Carrollton Av

5440 Carrollton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bdrm/ 1.5 Bath Forest Hills Home! - Charming two bedroom one and a half bath home in the Forest Hills area. Classic details throughout the home. Great Deck for entertaining or relaxing. Home close to shops and entertainment!

(RLNE4599448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have any available units?
5440 N Carrollton Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5440 N Carrollton Av currently offering any rent specials?
5440 N Carrollton Av isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 N Carrollton Av pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 N Carrollton Av is pet friendly.
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av offer parking?
No, 5440 N Carrollton Av does not offer parking.
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 N Carrollton Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have a pool?
No, 5440 N Carrollton Av does not have a pool.
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have accessible units?
No, 5440 N Carrollton Av does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 N Carrollton Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 N Carrollton Av does not have units with air conditioning.
