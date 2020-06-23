5440 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Meridian Kessler
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bdrm/ 1.5 Bath Forest Hills Home! - Charming two bedroom one and a half bath home in the Forest Hills area. Classic details throughout the home. Great Deck for entertaining or relaxing. Home close to shops and entertainment!
(RLNE4599448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5440 N Carrollton Av have any available units?
5440 N Carrollton Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.