All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5435 North COLLEGE Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:55 AM

5435 North COLLEGE Avenue

5435 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5435 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sharp southern half of a wonderfully updated double. This large one-bedroom home is conveniently located next to the grocery, restaurants, shops, and the red line. Plenty of storage with the full basement and extra closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue have any available units?
5435 North COLLEGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue have?
Some of 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5435 North COLLEGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5435 North COLLEGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College