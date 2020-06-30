Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5428 Yucatan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5428 Yucatan Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5428 Yucatan Drive
5428 Yucatan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5428 Yucatan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Franklin Twp - 3 bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, one story home in Franklin Twp. Stove, refrigerator, washer dryer hookup. Fence, enclosed patio, deck, Located in Arlington Acres
(RLNE5224101)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have any available units?
5428 Yucatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5428 Yucatan Drive have?
Some of 5428 Yucatan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5428 Yucatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Yucatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Yucatan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Yucatan Drive offers parking.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have a pool?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College