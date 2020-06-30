All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

5428 Yucatan Drive

5428 Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5428 Yucatan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Franklin Twp - 3 bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, one story home in Franklin Twp. Stove, refrigerator, washer dryer hookup. Fence, enclosed patio, deck, Located in Arlington Acres

(RLNE5224101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have any available units?
5428 Yucatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Yucatan Drive have?
Some of 5428 Yucatan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Yucatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Yucatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Yucatan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Yucatan Drive offers parking.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have a pool?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Yucatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Yucatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

