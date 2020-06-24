Rent Calculator
5428 East 16th Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM
5428 East 16th Street
No Longer Available
Location
5428 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located bungalow. Hardwood floors, full basement, garage to keep the snow off in the winter.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 East 16th Street have any available units?
5428 East 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5428 East 16th Street have?
Some of 5428 East 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5428 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5428 East 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5428 East 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5428 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5428 East 16th Street offers parking.
Does 5428 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 5428 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5428 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 5428 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
