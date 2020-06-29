All apartments in Indianapolis
5425 Sleet Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

5425 Sleet Drive

5425 Sleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5425 Sleet Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
This is a lovely 3 Bedroom 1 and a half bath home located in Indianapolis! It features a large eat-i kitchen. a nice back yard, and even an attached garage! Dont let this one slip by! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Sleet Drive have any available units?
5425 Sleet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5425 Sleet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Sleet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Sleet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 Sleet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5425 Sleet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5425 Sleet Drive offers parking.
Does 5425 Sleet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 Sleet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Sleet Drive have a pool?
No, 5425 Sleet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Sleet Drive have accessible units?
No, 5425 Sleet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Sleet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 Sleet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5425 Sleet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5425 Sleet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
