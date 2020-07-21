All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5419 Patricia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5419 Patricia Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

5419 Patricia Street

5419 Patricia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5419 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Freshly painted exterior. Lots of upgrade inside including new hvac. % bedrooms and 2 full baths Close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Patricia Street have any available units?
5419 Patricia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 Patricia Street have?
Some of 5419 Patricia Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 Patricia Street currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Patricia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Patricia Street pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Patricia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5419 Patricia Street offer parking?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have a pool?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have accessible units?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5419 Patricia Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College