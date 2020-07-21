Rent Calculator
Home
Indianapolis, IN
5419 Patricia Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5419 Patricia Street
5419 Patricia Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5419 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Freshly painted exterior. Lots of upgrade inside including new hvac. % bedrooms and 2 full baths Close to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5419 Patricia Street have any available units?
5419 Patricia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5419 Patricia Street have?
Some of 5419 Patricia Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5419 Patricia Street currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Patricia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Patricia Street pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Patricia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5419 Patricia Street offer parking?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have a pool?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have accessible units?
No, 5419 Patricia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Patricia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5419 Patricia Street has units with dishwashers.
Westfield, IN
