541 North Gray Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home on E Michigan and Rural. Your next home includes:



Spacious one bedroom duplex with an open concept! This home features a open style kitchen, large bedroom, and a large front porch that will be perfect for the upcoming Spring weather!**Appliances will be installed prior to move in**



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



