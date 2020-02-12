All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 541 North Gray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
541 North Gray Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:38 PM

541 North Gray Street

541 North Gray Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1232907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

541 North Gray Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1232907

A coveted rental home on E Michigan and Rural. Your next home includes:

Spacious one bedroom duplex with an open concept! This home features a open style kitchen, large bedroom, and a large front porch that will be perfect for the upcoming Spring weather!**Appliances will be installed prior to move in**

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: High Vaulted Ceilings,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 North Gray Street have any available units?
541 North Gray Street has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 541 North Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 North Gray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 North Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 North Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 541 North Gray Street offer parking?
No, 541 North Gray Street does not offer parking.
Does 541 North Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 North Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 North Gray Street have a pool?
No, 541 North Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 North Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 541 North Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 North Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 North Gray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 North Gray Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 North Gray Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 541 North Gray Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity