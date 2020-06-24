All apartments in Indianapolis
5409 Sleet Drive

5409 Sleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Sleet Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

You'll love the deck and backyard!

This tri-level home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The open concept kitchen attaches to the fantastic deck and opens up into a large, high-ceilings living room. The 2 car garage, living room bay windows, and large lower level bonus room only compliment the rest of the home. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Sleet Drive have any available units?
5409 Sleet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5409 Sleet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Sleet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Sleet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Sleet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Sleet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Sleet Drive offers parking.
Does 5409 Sleet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Sleet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Sleet Drive have a pool?
No, 5409 Sleet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Sleet Drive have accessible units?
No, 5409 Sleet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Sleet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Sleet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Sleet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Sleet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
