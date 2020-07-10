All apartments in Indianapolis
5405 Chisolm Trail
5405 Chisolm Trail

5405 Chisolm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Chisolm Trail, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home allows NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. This all-electric home has a flexible floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, an eat-in kitchen with updated countertops, and an attached, insulated and heated 1-car garage with workspace. Bonus room can easily be used as a fourth bedroom, a family room, or an office. The exterior offers a front porch, large backyard, a privacy fence, and a shed for storage. Fresh paint coming soon (not shown in photos). Franklin Schools. 3 miles to 465 and 65 access. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=7c29a7b5-aedd-44dd-aeea-ce361135b39d&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Chisolm Trail have any available units?
5405 Chisolm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Chisolm Trail have?
Some of 5405 Chisolm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Chisolm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Chisolm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Chisolm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 Chisolm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5405 Chisolm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Chisolm Trail offers parking.
Does 5405 Chisolm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Chisolm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Chisolm Trail have a pool?
No, 5405 Chisolm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Chisolm Trail have accessible units?
No, 5405 Chisolm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Chisolm Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Chisolm Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

