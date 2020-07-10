5405 Chisolm Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home allows NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. This all-electric home has a flexible floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, an eat-in kitchen with updated countertops, and an attached, insulated and heated 1-car garage with workspace. Bonus room can easily be used as a fourth bedroom, a family room, or an office. The exterior offers a front porch, large backyard, a privacy fence, and a shed for storage. Fresh paint coming soon (not shown in photos). Franklin Schools. 3 miles to 465 and 65 access. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=7c29a7b5-aedd-44dd-aeea-ce361135b39d&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.