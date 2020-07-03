All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5402 Rocky Mountain Drive

5402 Rocky Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5402 Rocky Mountain Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive have any available units?
5402 Rocky Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive have?
Some of 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Rocky Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 Rocky Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

