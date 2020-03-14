5401 Ruskin Place West, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Eagledale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM This is a newly updated house that features all new ceramic tile floors, an eat in kitchen and is located in a quite area. Fenced in back yard! Call today for a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have any available units?
5401 Ruskin Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.