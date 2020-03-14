All apartments in Indianapolis
5401 Ruskin Place W

5401 Ruskin Place West · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Ruskin Place West, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
This is a newly updated house that features all new ceramic tile floors, an eat in kitchen and is located in a quite area. Fenced in back yard! Call today for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have any available units?
5401 Ruskin Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5401 Ruskin Place W currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Ruskin Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Ruskin Place W pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W offer parking?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W does not offer parking.
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have a pool?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have accessible units?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Ruskin Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Ruskin Place W does not have units with air conditioning.

