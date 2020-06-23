Rent Calculator
539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE
539 Narrow Brook Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
539 Narrow Brook Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Irvington
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Warren Twp - 4 BR - Four bedroom, two story in Warren Twp in Fisher Creek. Over 1600 square feet.
Electric heat. 1 car attached garage.
(RLNE1838158)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 NARROW BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
