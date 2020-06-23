5384 Padre Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a Garage - 3 bedroom with living room, open kitchen and dining room area with stove, fridge and dishwasher. The home is all electric, which the resident will be responsible for. Washer & Dryer hook up. The home will have new flooring throughout the home.There is a half bath in the master bedroom. Back yard with basketball hoop and 1 car garage.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1025

Security Deposit: $1025 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



(RLNE4649214)