Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5384 Padre Lane

5384 Padre Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5384 Padre Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with a Garage - 3 bedroom with living room, open kitchen and dining room area with stove, fridge and dishwasher. The home is all electric, which the resident will be responsible for. Washer & Dryer hook up. The home will have new flooring throughout the home.There is a half bath in the master bedroom. Back yard with basketball hoop and 1 car garage.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1025
Security Deposit: $1025 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE4649214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5384 Padre Lane have any available units?
5384 Padre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5384 Padre Lane have?
Some of 5384 Padre Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5384 Padre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5384 Padre Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5384 Padre Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5384 Padre Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5384 Padre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5384 Padre Lane does offer parking.
Does 5384 Padre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5384 Padre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5384 Padre Lane have a pool?
No, 5384 Padre Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5384 Padre Lane have accessible units?
No, 5384 Padre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5384 Padre Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5384 Padre Lane has units with dishwashers.
