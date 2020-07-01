All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5349 Dollar Forge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5349 Dollar Forge Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

5349 Dollar Forge Lane

5349 Dollar Forge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5349 Dollar Forge Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is ready for you to move in right away! Featuring a lovely kitchen with a large amount of cabinet space, and a fenced in yard with a deck this one is sure to go quickly! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane have any available units?
5349 Dollar Forge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5349 Dollar Forge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5349 Dollar Forge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 Dollar Forge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane offer parking?
No, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane have a pool?
No, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5349 Dollar Forge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5349 Dollar Forge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College