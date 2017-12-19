Rent Calculator
5344 DUNK Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5344 DUNK Drive
5344 Dunk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5344 Dunk Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Cute 3 bedrooms 1 bath home in the desirable Eageldale. Eat in kitchen, update bathroom. bonus room, laundry room, lots of natural light. Great back yard. Move in ready!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5344 DUNK Drive have any available units?
5344 DUNK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5344 DUNK Drive have?
Some of 5344 DUNK Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5344 DUNK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5344 DUNK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 DUNK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5344 DUNK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5344 DUNK Drive offer parking?
No, 5344 DUNK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5344 DUNK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 DUNK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 DUNK Drive have a pool?
No, 5344 DUNK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5344 DUNK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5344 DUNK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 DUNK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5344 DUNK Drive has units with dishwashers.
