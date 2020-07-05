Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5342 Brookville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5342 Brookville Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5342 Brookville Road
5342 Brookville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5342 Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
EAST/WARREN
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car detached garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style 3 home recently renovated! Spacious home with over 1,100 square feet!! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5342 Brookville Road have any available units?
5342 Brookville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5342 Brookville Road currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Brookville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Brookville Road pet-friendly?
No, 5342 Brookville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5342 Brookville Road offer parking?
Yes, 5342 Brookville Road offers parking.
Does 5342 Brookville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Brookville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Brookville Road have a pool?
No, 5342 Brookville Road does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Brookville Road have accessible units?
No, 5342 Brookville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Brookville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5342 Brookville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5342 Brookville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5342 Brookville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College