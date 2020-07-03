All apartments in Indianapolis
5334 Lunsford Circle
Last updated October 23 2019 at 4:28 PM

5334 Lunsford Circle

5334 Lunsford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5334 Lunsford Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has an open floor concept. The family room has an accent decorative fireplace, the kitchen is cozy, comes with stainless steel appliances, it has an ample amount of closet space along with a 1 car garage perfect for Indiana! Stop by today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Lunsford Circle have any available units?
5334 Lunsford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Lunsford Circle have?
Some of 5334 Lunsford Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Lunsford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Lunsford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Lunsford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Lunsford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Lunsford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Lunsford Circle offers parking.
Does 5334 Lunsford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Lunsford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Lunsford Circle have a pool?
No, 5334 Lunsford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Lunsford Circle have accessible units?
No, 5334 Lunsford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Lunsford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Lunsford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

