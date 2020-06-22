All apartments in Indianapolis
5333 East 21st Street

5333 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

5333 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh & clean! NEW floor, carpet, paint, refrigerator and stove. 2BR/1BA home is move in ready. Large family room window brings in lots of light. Front deck perfect for enjoying the outside.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 East 21st Street have any available units?
5333 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 East 21st Street have?
Some of 5333 East 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
5333 East 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 East 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 5333 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 5333 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 5333 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 East 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 5333 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 5333 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 5333 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
