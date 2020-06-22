5333 East 21st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh & clean! NEW floor, carpet, paint, refrigerator and stove. 2BR/1BA home is move in ready. Large family room window brings in lots of light. Front deck perfect for enjoying the outside.

Contact us to schedule a showing.