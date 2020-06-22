5333 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Eastside
Fresh & clean! NEW floor, carpet, paint, refrigerator and stove. 2BR/1BA home is move in ready. Large family room window brings in lots of light. Front deck perfect for enjoying the outside. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
